Spring Hill Police catch alleged burglar breaking into home

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were some anxious moments for a Spring Hill woman this past weekend after a man allegedly kicked in her back door and entered her home.

It happened Saturday night on the Williamson County side of Spring Hill.

Police tell News 2 a man kicked in the back door of a house, not realizing there was a frightened woman upstairs.

Spring Hill Police body camera footage showed officers entering the home. There were only a few lights on and officers were initially unsure if the alleged burglar, later identified as Paris Alderson, was hiding in the darkness.

Paris Alderson mugshot

“There’s no rhyme or reason why he picked that house,” said Lt. Justin Whitwell. “We don’t’ know.”

Around the same time as officers were clearing the house, other officers were saturating the nearby community looking for anything out of the ordinary. That’s when officers found Alderson, a few blocks from the crime scene.

Initially, the 25-year-old lied about who he was, claiming he was going to a friend’s house, although he couldn’t tell officers where his friend lives.

He also said his car was parked a few blocks away from where he was walking at the time.

When officers asked him to call his friend, he told them his phone was brand new and he couldn’t. He even asked the Spring Hill officer if he could borrow the officer’s wifi hotspot.

“It throws red flags that this guy doesn’t know where he is at, and he is walking up and down the road, and his car is at another location,” Lt. Whitwell said.

Meanwhile, back at the house, officers checked on the woman who was reportedly hiding in a closet. They determined that when the burglar encountered her, she screamed and he ran.

Officers also determined that the rear door had been kicked and sustained damage.

After finding signs of forced entry, and other incriminating evidence at the home, a sergeant at the scene told officers with Alderson to Mirandize him and question him about the burglary.

“Later on through fingerprints at the jail, we determined he was wanted in another jurisdiction,” Lt. Whitwell said.

Alderson is facing charges for aggravated burglary and criminal impersonation. He is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail.

Alderson’s bond is set at $355,000.

The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the 25-year-old is wanted in its jurisdiction for misdemeanor theft.