Spring Hill police arrest combative domestic violence suspect

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A domestic violence suspect fought Spring Hill police while officers attempt to put him in the back of a squad car.

On January 3, a Spring Hill woman called police asking them to remove her boyfriend, Corney Hayes, from the home. While investigating, Spring Hill officers learned that the 31-year-old had multiple felony domestic violence warrants out of Nashville.

When officers took the 31-year-old from the home, police body cameras recorded him threatening his girlfriend saying, “I’m gonna whack her. I’m gonna kill her. I promise I’ll kill her.”

When officers attempt to put Hayes in the back of the squad car, the 220-pound man got combative and resisted arrest.

The officers repeatedly instructed Hayes to calm down, relax, and stop resisting. Hayes responded angrily, cursing at the officers and calling them derogatory names.

Hayes repeatedly accused the officers of assaulting him, but News 2 has viewed more than 30 minutes of bodycam video from arrest and saw no visual evidence supporting the suspect’s claims.

Bodycam footage showed an officer saying “Nobody wants to hurt you.” Hayes claimed the officer had been kicking him. The officer responded, “You were never kicked. I gave you knee strikes to get you in the car.”

Police said a knee strike, which focuses on pressure points, is an accepted tactic to try and gain compliance from a suspect who is combative and dangerous. Several times, during the process of arresting Hayes into the back seat, the 220-pound man kicked officers and tried to break out of the squad car’s windows.

Officers tell News 2 the police car’s cage and door were bent and will have to be replaced at a cost of hundreds of dollars.

After nearly half an hour, the suspect was tired and calmer. The door was open and officers were calmly talking to him after giving him water.

Bodycam footage shows Hayes said “you let a woman kick me.”

But officers gave a different account of the incident on the video.

“Nobody kicked you,” the officer said in the video. “You were trying to keep us from putting you in the car. You threatened to kill a lady for no apparent reason.”

Even residents in the community approached the car trying to keep Hayes calm.

Hayes is charged with a multitude of crimes in Maury County, including domestic assault, vandalism, escape resisting arrest, and simple possession. When he is adjudicated in Maury County, Hayes will also face domestic violence charges in Metro Nashville.

Spring Hill Police Lt. Justin Whitwell told News 2 the officers acted professionally and well within departmental guidelines.

Whitwell said officers try and maintain safety but it’s a dangerous job. He said trying to stay socially distanced while dealing with physical violence can be difficult.