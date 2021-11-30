Spring Hill police: 15 people evacuated after major gas leak

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police said at least 15 people were evacuated Tuesday evening due to a major gas leak in the city.

At least 15 people are being evacuated due to a major gas leak in the area of Jackson St. off of Kedron Rd. pic.twitter.com/1FBa78PzRR — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) December 1, 2021

The gas leak happened in the area of Jackson Street off of Kedron Road. Kedron Road from Main Street to Old Kedron Road was closed to traffic and residents.

Police thanked Maury County Schools for providing school buses to help transport residents.