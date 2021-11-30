Spring Hill police: 15 people evacuated after major gas leak

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police said at least 15 people were evacuated Tuesday evening due to a major gas leak in the city.
The gas leak happened in the area of Jackson Street off of Kedron Road. Kedron Road from Main Street to Old Kedron Road was closed to traffic and residents.
Police thanked Maury County Schools for providing school buses to help transport residents.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.