Spring Hill officer pumping gas discovers unconscious driver with large amount of meth

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — No community is immune from drug crime or drug use.

Evidence can readily be seen in public places, both day and night.

That was the case in Spring Hill when officer, Meaghan O’Leary was pumping gas in her squad car at a local gas station. It was 3:30 p.m. The officer noticed a man unconscious just a pump over and she went to investigate.

When Officer O’Leary got to the car, the man, later identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Runions, was asleep.

On her body cam you can hear the officer begin to question him.

Officer: Hello. what’s going on buddy? Have you been drinking?

Runions: No.

Officer: What made you passed out?

Runions: I was working late, mam.

The officer immediately noticed a bag in Runions lap. She asked him if it was pot. He said yes. But the officer soon realized that it’s something else.

The substance was ultimately field tested for 10.45 grams of meth.

Officer: Alright go ahead and hand it to me.

Officer: Have you just been doing drugs today?

Runions: No mam, I’ve been working.

Officer: Do you know how long you were passed out?

Runions: No. I just pulled up and passed out. just dozed off.

Lt. Justin Whitwell said the officer was alert.

“That is exactly what it was. She pulls up to get gas. She is observant of her surroundings. Just like any officer should be.”

Officer O’Leary found two needles. One in the door and one in the center console. One of the needles had a fluid that the police report described as blood.

The officer will also find $5,920 dollars. The money is in 100 and 20 dollar bills and is bound with electrical tape.

Justin Whitwell called drug use a major concern in all communities.

“It’s a problem in any community, especially the size of Spring Hill. He could be giving that to someone else. And they could OD on that. There could have been a death. We don’t know what it’s in that meth. Luckily she was able to stop it and get it off the streets.”

Jeremy Runions was charged with possession of meth for resale.

Because of the amount of drugs and the way the money was packaged, Spring Hill police also seized the suspect’s car, a 2016 Chevy Impala.