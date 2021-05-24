Spring Hill man dies after fall from bluff at Center Hill Lake

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man died Saturday after falling from a bluff while attempting to jump into Center Hill Lake.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray told News 2 Stephen Anderson was at the lake celebrating his birthday with his wife and two other couples.

Anderson decided to climb a rock bluff to jump into the water when the rocks he was holding onto gave way, according to Sheriff Ray. He fell and rolled down the bluff, hitting several rocks along the way before hitting the water, Sheriff Ray added.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency used a aquatic robot device to locate Anderson’s body at 165 feet from the surface.

His body was recovered from the water and an autopsy has been ordered by the medical examiner.

No additional information was immediately released.