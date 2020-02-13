Spring Hill man charged with DUI following crash

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill police arrested a man after he was found intoxicated following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Kevin Conklin’s disabled vehicle was found off of Highway 96 West. The driver’s side front end of Conklin’s truck had been severely damaged.

Police say the officers on the scene encountered Conklin as he was trying to change his flat tire, and determined he was impaired. It is unclear what Conklin hit with his truck.

He is charged with DUI and is due in court on February 27th. He was released on his own recognizance.