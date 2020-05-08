Spring Hill GM plant to reopen Monday

SPRING HILL, Tn. (WKRN) – After weeks of deliberating and planning, General Motors and the UAW Local 1853 Union announced they will begin reopening the plant in Spring Hill Monday.

“There’s some that’s excited about coming back because it’s been a financial burden on them, and then the other thing is that there are some that’s concerned that have health issues that we’re doing the right thing,” UAW Local 1853 President Darrell Dejean told News 2.

The process will be gradual, bringing back first and second shifts, leadership and production over several weeks.

“They will be bringing in some skilled trades… to get the equipment up and running to make sure that we ‘re not having any issues as far as start up,” Dejean said.

Each employee will go through a screening process before entering the plant.

“We have an automatic sanitizing machine… as soon as they walk through and squirt their hands, they will be asked 3 questions: Have you come in contact with someone who has coronaviru?,Have you been out of the country? Are you feeling sick?,” Dejean explained.

Employees will then walk, he says 6 feet apart, to get a mask custom made by GM, then enter the building where their temperature will be scanned by a machine.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said in his daily Facebook press conference, “My hopes is that i will be there as these shifts return to greet the employees, Iknow that they are glad going back to work.”

Those not in the initial plan such as third shift are to keep filing unemployment.

“It’ll be good to have people coming back but at the same time we want to make sure we do all of the right things to keep our members safe,” Dejean said.

Here is the full statement release by the UAW and GM:

or weeks, we have been sharing information about our safety protocols and we feel confident that our approach will keep us all safe. These safety protocols have been very effective in Kokomo, IN (ventilators production), in Warren, MI (mask production) and in CCA locations across the country. Our procedures have been reviewed by the UAW and outside experts and they meet or exceed CDC guidelines.