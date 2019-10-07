Spring Hill gas station robbed at gunpoint

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gas station in Spring Hill was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the Twice Daily on Main Street around 3:20 a.m.

Spring Hill police reported the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the employee. She complied and no one was injured.

No additional information was immediately released

