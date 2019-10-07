Spring Hill gas station robbed at gunpoint

Breaking News
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) —  A gas station in Spring Hill was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the Twice Daily on Main Street around 3:20 a.m.

Spring Hill police reported the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the employee. She complied and no one was injured.

No additional information was immediately released

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Hill police by clicking here.

