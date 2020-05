SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday’s storms claimed the life of a firefighter in Spring Hill. The 27-year-old man died after being struck by a falling tree.

The incident happened in the area of Highway 431 and Bethesda Road.

Officials identified the firefighter as Mitchell Earwood, he was at his home off duty when the incident occurred.

Firefighter Earwood served Spring Hill area for 10 years.