Spring Hill father shot in home invasion says he was praying as he returned fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill father of two told News 2 he woke up to a gun in his face.

It happened on July 9, around 4:30 a.m. on Elm Street in Spring Hill.

Home owner, 38-year-old Johnathon Ridenour told News 2, 35-year-old Anthony Sheffield got into his home through an unlocked door. He went into Ridenour’s back bedroom and put a gun to his head.

What happened next was a blaze of bullets, a quick apprehension and a man lucky to be alive.

“Next thing I know, he comes in, puts a gun to my head and says give me all your money.”

Ridenour said he was about to get up for work when this happened. Ridenour said he punched Sheffield, there was brief scuffle and then gunfire.

Ridenour told News 2 he fired his gun at Sheffield 4 or 5 times.

“I was not even aiming. I was just shooting. So he would get out of there. And I was just praying the whole time I was shooting.”

Ridenour said he thinks one of his shots hit Sheffield in the hand or at least knocked the gun out of Sheffield’s hand.

He said one of those bullets hit his door frame.

Other bullets went through the kitchen ceiling and through walls.

One bullet fired from Sheffield’s gun hit Ridenour in the stomach.

Ridenour told News 2 he didn’t know how badly he was injured.

He said he only lives a few minutes from the hospital, so rather than wait for help, he jumped in his car and drove himself to the ER.

“It was very scary,” Ridenour said. “All I could think about was my children,” he added.

It wasn’t long before Spring Hill Police captured Sheffield, not far from his home.

Ridenour said he has taken some grief from people online speculating that this was a drug deal gone bad.

Ridenour vehemently denies that, telling News 2, he did nothing illegal.

He said Sheffield worked for him building decks, doing woodwork and other handy work.

Ridenour said Sheffield was a good worker and a good guy.

“Yes sir. He was a good worker. I’d use him again. I didn’t owe him money. I always paid him in cash, so I guess he assumed I had cash on me.”

Ridenour said Sheffield knew the layout of the home because they’d spent time there playing pool and drinking beers.

And Ridenour said the door was unlocked. He said his neighborhood is very peaceful and there hasn’t been any trouble there in the past.

“Yes. I’ve been to his house as well.”

Ridenour said, up until the shooting, he thought Sheffield was a decent guy.

Ridenour is expected to make a full recovery. Sheffield is currently in the Maury County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and firearm in association with a dangerous felony and his bond is set at $150,000.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.