Spring Hill Assistant Fire Chief dies after brief illness

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The community in Spring Hill is mourning the loss of one of their own. Spring Hill Assistant Fire Chief Eddie House died on Saturday after a brief illness.

According to his life-long friend, Chief Terry Hood, House was a devoted firefighter who served for 37 years. He worked most recently in Spring Hill but also has many friends from his time at the Williamson County Rescue Squad and the Franklin Fire Department. That’s where he retired as a Battalion Chief in 2019 to join the Spring Hill Fire Department.

With a heavy heart, Chief Hood said, “He was an awesome guy to Williamson County Fire Service… saving countless lives and acting as a mentor to so many firefighters.”

According to Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Bob Gallopi, services will be on Wednesday afternoon. There will be a memorial with a planned flyover to remember House. Details will be finalized soon. Chief House was 54-years-old.