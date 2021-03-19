Sports betting operator suspended in Tennessee amid investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — For the first time Tennessee has suspended a sportsbook just in time for March Madness.

News 2 has confirmed Tennessee Action 24/7 LLC’s sports gaming operator license has been suspended amid an investigation.

Tennessee Lottery Director of Communications Dave Smith said in a statement sent to News 2 that the suspension was done due to the risk to the integrity of sport wagering in Tennessee and to protect public interest.

The sports betting company released a statement on Twitter.

Read the full statement from the Tennessee Lottery:

Due to exigent circumstances, the risk to the integrity of sports wagering in Tennessee and to protect public interest, today the Sports Wagering Committee and the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Education Lottery voted to ratify and continue the temporary suspension of Tennessee Action 24/7 LLC’s sports gaming operator license. The license is suspended until Lottery staff receives sufficient verification that minimum internal control standards are in place to prevent potential illegal activity. Dave Smith, TN Lottery communications director

In the first two months of sports betting in Tennessee last year, the state saw $312.3 million in gross wagers, yielding $5.4 million in privilege taxes.