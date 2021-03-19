Sports betting operator suspended in Tennessee amid investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — For the first time Tennessee has suspended a sportsbook just in time for March Madness.
News 2 has confirmed Tennessee Action 24/7 LLC’s sports gaming operator license has been suspended amid an investigation.
Tennessee Lottery Director of Communications Dave Smith said in a statement sent to News 2 that the suspension was done due to the risk to the integrity of sport wagering in Tennessee and to protect public interest.
The sports betting company released a statement on Twitter.
Read the full statement from the Tennessee Lottery:
In the first two months of sports betting in Tennessee last year, the state saw $312.3 million in gross wagers, yielding $5.4 million in privilege taxes.