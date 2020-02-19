Sports bar to open next to First Horizon Park in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new sports bar called “Third and Home” will open near First Horizon Park in Nashville.

Third and Home officials said it’s a 7,000 square foot space with a view of the playing field and the Nashville skyline. The bar will be in the Germantown neighborhood.

Third and Home is located on the top floor of the building immediately east of First Horizon Park. Stationed on the south end of the building, Third and Home patrons will have the option to view a Nashville Sounds game from the nearly 1,500 square feet of patio space overlooking the ballpark.

A year-round venue, Third and Home will be complete with a bar featuring a variety of local and regional beers on tap, in addition to popular liquors and wines. The second-floor bar will feature televisions to watch all sports and events.

It is scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 1st.