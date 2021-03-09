Spirit Airlines adds daily nonstop flights from Nashville to LaGuardia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spirit Airlines will start offering daily nonstop flights from Nashville to LaGuardia on May 5, according to a press release from the airline.

They will also be offering nonstop flights from LaGuardia to San Juan in April and Los Angeles in June.

Spirit Airlines adding nonstop flights from Nashville to LaGuardia, Courtesy: Spirit Airlines

Spirit is also offering more flexibility to Fort Lauderdale with an increase to five flights each day. Spirit will also start to operate flights out of a second terminal at LaGuardia. On April 28, 2021, Spirit Airlines departures from LaGuardia Airport will take place at the following terminals:

· Terminal A: All flights to Fort Lauderdale (five flights each day)

· Terminal C: Flights to all destinations other than Fort Lauderdale will depart from Terminal C

“Our Guests love the convenience LaGuardia Airport provides, and we’re excited about offering even more non-stop options now that we have the opportunity to use both Terminal C and the Marine Air Terminal,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re grateful for the Port Authority’s long-standing partnership over the past two decades, and I want to personally thank their team for supporting Spirit’s growth.”

Spirit Airlines requires all guests and team members to wear face coverings as part of their commitment to traveling safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.