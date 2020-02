NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A spider monkey at the Nashville Zoo found a new toy to play with after stealing a visitor’s iPhone.

According to Zoo officials, the monkeys teamed up to pull the phone through the fence. Zoo goers Alston Prater and Steven Mathews witnessed it and caught it on camera.

The monkey dropped the phone and recovered it a short time after. Zookeepers were able to get the phone back to its rightful owner.