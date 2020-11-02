Speeding gunman leaves Bellevue neighbors shaken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A frightening scene in Bellevue where neighbors said a speeding driver pulled out a gun after confronted.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Harpeth Crest neighborhood on Morton Mill Road.

The dead end cul-de-sac was full of kids playing when neighbors said the man in a dark grey Mazda Miata sped into a driveway nearly hitting one of the kids.

Kevin Smith says his 12-year-old daughter was shaken, so he confronted the driver on the way out.

“I stopped him and I said look dude why you speeding down through here we got kids out here playing man,” Smith explained to News 2.

Another neighbor came to tell the driver the same thing, after he witnessed the man zoom around another car on their narrow dead end street.

“I’m like man there’s no sense in going that fast, especially when there are kids around so he pulled a gun and pointed it at me and said do you have a problem with that,” said Moni Quasem.

With the gun pointed at Quasem’s head, Smith quickly called police.

“That’s when he took off and run over his bicycle drug his bicycle up the street and everything,” said Smith.

The driver dragged Quasem’s bike around 50-feet before it bounced off the car, they say nearly hitting another child.

While the day could have had a much different ending, they simply want the driver to apologize and turn himself in.

Neighbors said speeding has been an issue for a while, they even started parking their cars on the street to deter speeders

The HOA has also considered getting speed bumps installed.

“Which we really need it, we need them, we could use them,” said Smith.

Quasem is on the board of the HOA.

“We always try to put a sign, because people don’t slow down. I’ll just put a sign saying stop children at play,” Quasem explained.

He has also installed a number of cameras and given some to neighbors to do the same.

“You know as a neighbor, we try to protect each other and watch out for each other,” he said.

Right now, their kids are the top priority and they want the speeding gunman off the streets.

“If I were him I would number one come back and apologize and number two, go ahead and turn myself,” stated Smith.

The neighbors said the suspect was in his early 20’s with blonde hair, driving a dark gray Mazda Miata with a T-top. If you have any information contact The Metro Police Department at 615-862-8600.