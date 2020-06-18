“Speak her legacy; Not the narrative”: Nashville mother posts daughter’s picture on Capitol steps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of protestors camped along Capitol Hill chanted the name of 17-year old Ashanti Posey, as her mother laid a picture of her against a row of barriers guarding the Capitol steps.

“This is my daughter,” Amber Posey said emotionally. “This is a human being. Not a drug dealer.”

In April, Metro Police found the soon-to-be high school graduate shot to death while sitting behind the wheel of her car at the intersection of Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike.

“I pray none of you ever lose a child to gun violence because you will be me standing right here on Capitol Hill asking the same people you vote for to remember your child,” Amber said.

According to a Metro Police report, witnesses told police Ashanti had taken part in the sale of a amount of marijuana just before her murder.

Tuesday, Rep. Harold M. Love brought a resolution to honor her life to the House floor. It was voted down 45-to-1.

Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said. “I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of this.”

Ashanti’s mom says her daughter’s legacy is being misconstrued by a witness who was trying to protect herself.

“She worked two jobs. She was on her way to college. She just got accepted to University of Kentucky that we’ve now found out in her passing,” Amber said in sadness.

Rep. Love says he is working to get the resolution back before the House for a second round of discussion.