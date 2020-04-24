Sparta YMCA set to reopen early May amid COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTA,Tenn.(WKRN) – The YMCA is Sparta Tennessee plans to reopen Monday May 4th.
Officials say the facility is independent and does not effect the reopening of the 15 Middle Tennessee locations. Government and health officials will determine when those particular facilities will reopen.
Governor Bill Lee and the task force have not released any details regarding guidelines for gyms. YMCA officials will continue to monitor the governments daily policies.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below:
MORE COVERAGE
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|23
|Bedford
|130
|Benton
|5
|Bledsoe
|214
|Blount
|48
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|6
|Cheatham
|28
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|25
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|61
|Davidson
|1,918
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|56
|Dyer
|30
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|28
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|38
|Grundy
|27
|Hamblen
|14
|Hamilton
|129
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|14
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|16
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|202
|Lake
|20
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|24
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|94
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|35
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|10
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|130
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|101
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|125
|Rutherford
|351
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|34
|Shelby
|1,951
|Smith
|18
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|556
|Tipton
|87
|Trousdale
|27
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|9
|White
|4
|Williamson
|369
|Wilson
|195
|Residents of other states/countries
|277
|Pending
|192
|Total Cases – as of (4/23/20)
|8,266
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|21
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Pending
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/23/20)
|170