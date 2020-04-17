Sparta announces reopening of walking trails, waterways closed during pandemic

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the city of Sparta announced Friday they would reopen the walking trails, green spaces and waterways at Pearson Park, South Carter Street Park and Wallace-Smith Park.
The city added that playgrounds, pavilions and picnic tables will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Officials urged residents using the reopened parks to continue following social distancing guidelines.
