SPACEX to attempt second launch Saturday

(CNN) — A historic spaceflight will attempt to launch on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Florida.
This comes after the previous launch was scrubbed due to inclement weather.
Launch officials said rough weather prevented a SPACEX rocket and capsule from taking off from a Florida launch pad on Wednesday — carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.
It would be the first crewed spaceflight to take off from u-s soil in nearly a decade.
The next attempt will be at 3:22 p.m. Saturday.
A NASA spokesperson said there are additional launch windows on Sunday as well.
