SPACEX to attempt second launch Saturday

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(CNN) — A historic spaceflight will attempt to launch on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Florida.

This comes after the previous launch was scrubbed due to inclement weather.

Launch officials said rough weather prevented a SPACEX rocket and capsule from taking off from a Florida launch pad on Wednesday — carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

It would be the first crewed spaceflight to take off from u-s soil in nearly a decade.

The next attempt will be at 3:22 p.m. Saturday.

A NASA spokesperson said there are additional launch windows on Sunday as well.

