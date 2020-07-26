Southwest CEO says no furloughs, for now

(CNN) — Southwest Airlines said it will not furlough any employees for now.

In a memo to the company’s 60-thousand employees, the company said it will not be furloughing or laying-off workers on October first.

Restrictions attached to federal bailout money barred airlines from any furloughs or layoffs through September.

The pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the major airlines.

Earlier this month, both United Airlines and American Airlines sent warnings of possible furloughs.

Southwest says 17-thousand of its workers have already taken voluntary separation packages and extended time off, however the airline said it is losing 20 million dollars a day.

