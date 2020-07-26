Southwest CEO says no furloughs, for now

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

(CNN) — Southwest Airlines said it will not furlough any employees for now.

In a memo to the company’s 60-thousand employees, the company said it will not be furloughing or laying-off workers on October first.

Restrictions attached to federal bailout money barred airlines from any furloughs or layoffs through September.

The pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the major airlines.

Earlier this month, both United Airlines and American Airlines sent warnings of possible furloughs.

Southwest says 17-thousand of its workers have already taken voluntary separation packages and extended time off, however the airline said it is losing 20 million dollars a day.

