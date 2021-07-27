South Nashville neighborhood beefs up crime watch during overnight hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in a South Nashville neighborhood are trading shifts during the overnight hours in an effort to run off criminals.

“It makes me feel a lot more comfortable with my family,” said Lance Blocker, owner of Block Fitness in Lenox Village. “I have a house full of ladies, with a boy on the way. So, it makes me feel a lot safer.”

In a post on the neighborhood’s Facebook Page, Lenox Village residents said they would be armed and patrolling the neighborhood during the wee hours of the morning.

Metro Police encourage community engagement in addition to police patrols.

“We obviously cannot be everywhere at the same time,” said Deniz Ismailovic, Community Coordinator for the South Precinct of MNPD. “So if they see something, they can contact the police. And then we can send out — whether it’s patrol officers or I can set up extra patrols. So, it’s very important for the communication.”

According to Ismailovic, neighborhood watch teams help to curb crime. He advises team members to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior, communicate directly to police, and never approach a suspect.

“We obviously do not want anyone, especially at night time, to approach in the dark,” said Ismailovic. “Let the police officers do their job. They can just be eyes and ears for us.”

Blocker said the additional overnight patrols are already making a difference.

“Just recently there were two incidents where they actually ran off two criminals,” Blocker explained. “So, yes, I think it will help. I think the word is getting around.”