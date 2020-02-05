South Nashville mother seeks answers in son’s cold case

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother says she’s running out of time for answers about her son’s death, and she hopes the public will come forward with information.

Metro police said on October 31, 2017, Leondrae Ridley was murdered in his driveway in South Nashville.

Officers say Ridley was sitting with a friend in an SUV outside his home on Flora Maxwell Road. Ridley was apparently in the passenger seat.

“Somone came up on the driver’s side, his friend cracked the window – talked to whomever he was talking to, and that’s when the shooting occurred,” said Leathal Ridley, the mother of Leondrae Ridley.

Metro police said both men were shot, but Leondrae Ridley died on the scene. Officers say the friend who survived isn’t talking and added that the case has gone cold after two years of investigating.

“The hole is not even describable, it is so large, it is so large. There’s no surgeon that can fix it,” said his mother.

Ridley’s mother says she’s running out of time for answers.

“I’m at a critical stage now and I would like to have some answers because tomorrow isn’t promised to me.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crimestoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.