NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when a home in South Nashville was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Trimble Street.

(Photo: WKRN)

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Crews on the scene told News 2 the home was vacant and had no electricity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.