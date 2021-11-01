South Nashville church members chased by woman with steel pipe, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly assaulted church members in South Nashville.

Metro police said they were called to Iglesia Christiana Latina Americana church on Nolensville Pike for reports of an unknown woman chasing church members with a steel pipe. When officers arrived, they said Bonnie Hux, 37, was directed multiple times to come out of the bushes near the church.

According to an arrest warrant, she eventually complied and admitted to police that she chased churchgoers with a steel pipe and damaged a church camera.

During a search, officials say they found three syringe needles and a bottle cap with an unknown white substance inside. Hux then reportedly admitted to officers that it was methamphetamine residue. While she was in custody, police said she also admitted to breaking the front driver’s side window on two cars at the church.

Metro police reported surveillance video showed Hux holding a metal pipe and chasing the victim. She was charged with aggravated assault, vandalism and drug paraphernalia.