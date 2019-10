NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police confirmed all is clear after a bomb threat was received at the Goodwill store on South Church Street.

According to reports, employees and customers evacuated as a precaution after someone called claiming there was a bomb and then hung up.

According to authorities, Explosive detection K9, Boomer and his handler Sargeant Mark Wood searched the Goodwill multiple times and found no explosives.

Workers are being allowed back inside.