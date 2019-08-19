Sons of Confederate Veterans says Franklin markers improperly removed

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Tennessee division, has filed a complaint with the state Historical Commission alleging City of Franklin employees improperly removed six Civil War markers.

According to the complaint, the markers commemorated the deaths of Confederate generals killed in the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. The markers were installed in 1999.

Franklin administrator Eric Stuckey said in an email the wooden post markers were removed within the last year after extensive study by the city’s Civil War Historical Commission. Stuckey provided a memo from the city’s preservation planner that said commission members were unable to determine who had placed the markers and called them confusing.

Attorney Doug Jones, who helped file the complaint, said historical markers can only be removed with a waiver from the Historical Commission.