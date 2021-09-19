Son of man killed by SWAT officers wanted for deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted for the deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man.

Metro police say Adrian Cameron II is wanted for shooting and killing 50-year-old Josh Evans, whose body was recovered from the Cumberland River on September 13.

Cameron’s father, 47-year-old Adrian Lamont Cameron, was shot and killed by Metro SWAT officers Saturday night at the Days Inn on Percy Priest Drive.

Cameron was wanted for questioning regarding Evans’ murder. He was also known to possess high-power guns and police wanted to question him to see if his weapons had anything to do with Evans’ murder.

BREAKING: A Juv Court arrest order just issued charges Adrian Cameron II, 16, with the shooting death of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was found in the Cumberland River 9/13. Efforts continue to bring Cameron into custody. His father was fatally shot Sat after firing on MNPD SWAT. pic.twitter.com/6HsoNrQNLF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021

When the door to Cameron’s room opened, a woman came out and was immediately taken to safety by responding SWAT officers. Cameron then came to the door with a high-powered pistol and fired multiple shots, causing SWAT members to return fire, according to investigators.

Police say 16-year-old Adrian was reportedly in his father’s motel room earlier Saturday and may have left the room with weapons in his possession.