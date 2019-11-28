Son, 19, communicates with mom for first time

A Massachusettes mom has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Her 19-year-old son just said his first words, and those were words every mother dreams of hearing.

We recommend grabbing a box of cleaning for this story.

So many of us take so much for granted.

“Gratitude for me is a lifestyle. It truly is.”

Beth Bostic could give you a million reasons to change your perspective.

“There is just so much more to be thankful for. I don’t have time to complain.”

Her son, James, is her world.

“James is a child who was born perfectly healthy and because of jaundice became disabled,” said Beth.

For 19 years, she’s been unable to communicate with her child.

“We’ve had quite the journey of trying to find different ways for him to be able to interact with the world.”

Three years ago, James’ health spiraled. The only successful intervention was a neurological procedure performed in the midwest.

Doctors there hoped it would stop the crisis. His mother prayed it would lead toward communication.

“It was nothing short of a miracle. It was amazing.”

Eventually, the procedure worked.

“He’s no longer going to have to be dependent on me being his voice for him. He literally has his own voice. And that has been mind-blowing,” said Beth.

First words, first phrases, this single mother yearned to hear.

“I fell apart. I was like, ‘oh my god. My son after 18 years, almost 19 years, finally, on his own, told me he loved me.”

Life will never truly be settled for this family but they are happy. Beth is now studying healthcare policy so that she might help others access better healthcare.

She credits her faith and her ability to gravitate toward what is good.

So to all who are wary, to all looking uphill, she says take stock of your victories.

“Don’t give up. There are a lot of answers out there and you don’t have to go through this alone.”