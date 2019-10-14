Soldiers memorial vandalized on side of I-24

CLARKSVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – The memorial for Shadow McClaine along I-24 near Clarksville is a place many of her family and friends come to pay their respects to the fallen soldier.

In 2016 Fort Campbell soldier McClaine went missing. A few months later her parents got a call that she had been found, but the news was not what they wanted to hear. McClaine was murdered and her remains were found on the side of I-24 at Exit 19.

Shortly after her death a memorial was set up where she was found, but over the years the memorial has been vandalized according to family friend, Shawn Calvo.

”There used to be an angel here and someone took it out of the ground,” Said Calvo.

Flowers removed, trinkets left to honor Shadow stollen and candles and vases shattered says Calvo.

Now she wants to know why?

Calvo tells News 2 she has notified law enforcement and they are aware, but now she hopes to get the story out so no one else destroys this sacred place.