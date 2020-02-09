Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shooting in Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister says 27 people are dead, including the gunman who carried out the bloodiest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha says 57 others were wounded in the 16-hour rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.

Authorities say a soldier angry over a financial dispute was behind the killings. Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was fatally shot Sunday morning in the busy shopping mall where he was overnight.

Videos taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out at mid-afternoon Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.