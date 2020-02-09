1  of  4
Closings
Lewis County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools

Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shooting in Thailand

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister says 27 people are dead, including the gunman who carried out the bloodiest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha says 57 others were wounded in the 16-hour rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.

Authorities say a soldier angry over a financial dispute was behind the killings. Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was fatally shot Sunday morning in the busy shopping mall where he was overnight.

Videos taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out at mid-afternoon Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar