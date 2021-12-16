FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky (WKRN) — A soldier was killed, and another is in stable condition after a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Campbell early Thursday morning.
Officials said in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in a Fort Campbell training area. The name of the deceased soldier will be released pending notification to the next of kin.
The accident is being investigated by the 101st Airborne Division.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.