FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky (WKRN) — A soldier was killed, and another is in stable condition after a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Campbell early Thursday morning.

Officials said in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in a Fort Campbell training area. The name of the deceased soldier will be released pending notification to the next of kin.

The accident is being investigated by the 101st Airborne Division.