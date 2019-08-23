Soldier dressed as mascot proposes to girlfriend at Clarksville High School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s not every day that a school mascot gets down on one knee to propose, but that is exactly what happened at Clarksville High School on Friday.

Chris Hodges proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Julie Flower while wearing the Wiley Wildcat outfit at the school’s pep rally, surrounded by friends, family and of course hundreds of students.

Hodges says he hasn’t seen his girlfriend in more than a year, but he wanted the day to be special. So he spoke with the principal and came up with the idea of concealing his identity under the costume.

“I was surprised,” said Flowers, who says she is not a fan of surprises.

While nervous, Hodges, says he was confident. The good news is she said yes, but Hodges says it was quite hot in the costume.