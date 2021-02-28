Software engineer from Franklin auditions for American Idol

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin native will audition on American Idol Sunday night.

Hunter Metts is a Centennial High S and will appear on the show. He says music is a family tradition. Both of his parents moved to Nashville to pursue careers in music.

He says he was initially hesitant to follow the same path.. but decided to take a chance.

“My family just as a whole, it never wanted their experience to hinder mine or make a decision for me or not support me, and so just their ability to realize that their situation is different than mine, you never know the outcome. I might say my family just supported me and pushed me to give it a shot.”

You can see Metts and Cassandra Coleman on the show Sunday at 7 p.m. on News 2.