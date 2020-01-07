Software developer tops the list of best jobs

FILE – This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple’s App Store app in Baltimore. Apple is at the Supreme Court to defend the way it sells apps for iPhones against claims by consumers that the company has unfairly monopolized the market. The justices are hearing arguments Monday, Nov. 26, in Apple’s effort to end […]

(CNN) — U.S. News & World Report has put together its list of the best jobs for 2020. Taking top honors is software developer.

This year marks a triple crown for the role — which has led the pack for three years in a row.

However, the rest of the top five is filled out by jobs in healthcare.

Dentist, physician assistant, orthodontist and nurse practitioner are the next best jobs.

And the best paying job won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has received an itemized bill for surgery.

It’s anesthesiologist — followed by surgeon and you guessed it — even more jobs in health care.