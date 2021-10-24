Social media threat prompts extra security in Bedford County Schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made on social media against two Bedford County schools.

The post circulating on the social media app Snapchat poses threats against students and staff at Shelbyville Central High School and Harris Middle School.

Bedford County schools were on fall break this past week and are expected to return to school Tuesday, Oct.26.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that “there will be a strong presence of law enforcement at Central and Harris on Tuesday.”

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.