The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau.

Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau with low and mid-50s for the rest of us.

Tonight through tomorrow morning, all of the area will be clear, so frost and a freeze are likely with lows in the 30s. Newer advisories will be issued today to cover Saturday night through Sunday morning.

But believe it or not, Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will warm to the mid-70s with a southerly breeze!

However, scattered showers and storms return for the first half of next week with highs in the 70s. A few strong storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

