Snow late tonight – Monday with accumulations for some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern sections of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky for snow that will push in late tonight from midnight through Monday morning most areas, but lingering through Monday night in eastern sections, especially the Cumberland Plateau.

Although the areas under the Winter Weather Advisory will see the most snow, they are not the only ones that could see snow accumulate.

Nashville and much of the Metro area may see a dusting to 1/2″, with northeast and eastern sections possibly 1/2-1″, and the Plateau 1-2″ plus.

Areas in far West and Southwest Middle Tennessee will likely see flurries to a dusting.

Here is the progression of the snow from midnight through Monday morning moving in from North to South then East.

HRRR Model Midnight

HRRR Model 3 AM

HRRR Model 7 AM

HRRR Model 9 AM

Notice that temperatures will be falling to freezing or below during the snow, so slick spots are likely to develop on the roadways between midnight and sunrise Monday. So, please drive carefully.

Keep an eye on the radar.

Get the latest forecast.

Be prepared when severe weather strikes, download the free News 2 StormTracker App.

Keep up with the latest School Closings here.