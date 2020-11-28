Snow chances Monday-Monday Night? Anything significant would likely be in eastern areas

We have been looking at a potential snow chance for early next week for several days now.

Since we are now about 3 days out, we can take a PRELIMINARY look at what we might expect out of this system Monday and Monday night.

After a wet Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, rain should start to transition over to some snow showers during the mid-morning of Monday.

Although Nashville and the I-65 corridor may get to see some flurries fly in the air, no more than a dusting (at most) is likely there.

Only areas in eastern Middle TN and KY should see anything significant as far as accumulations are concerned.

An upper level low may help to squeeze out additional snow shower activity there, with possibly “up to” 1/2 inch near Center Hill Lake, to maybe “up to” an inch or more farther east and especially on the Cumberland Plateau.

Nevertheless, temperatures will drop to the mid 20s overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, so if those eastern areas get snow, there will be some slick spots on roadways there.

There are still a lot of question marks this far out in the forecast period, so keep up with News 2 on air and online for the latest.