Snoop Dogg and Dunkin’ have partnered for D-O-Double G Sandwich

(CNN) — If you’re crazed for glazed… Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ sandwich for you to try.

For one week, the chain is selling the beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich.

It’s a beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

Snoop started partnering with dunkin’ last year to promote its plant-based protein items.

The company’s CEO says beyond meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.

