Smyrna woman wanted for selling fentanyl-laced drugs arrested

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted for selling fentanyl-laced drugs was arrested in Smyrna.

According to a release from Smyrna police, on September 19, 2020, Smyrna police responded to a call involving a drug overdose death.

The medical examiner determined that fentanyl caused the death. The Narcotics Unit with Smyrna Police identified Jessica Frey, of Smyrna, as the person who sold the drugs to the victim.

The Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Frey on August 2, 2021, for second-degree murder for providing the drugs to the victim.

Smyrna police located Frey and she was taken into custody on August 5, 2021. She is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center pending judicial hearings.

No other information was immediately released.