SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who took six iPhone’s from a Verizon Store.

They said the theft happened on February 1st at the Verizon Store on Sam Ridley Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

The individual went into the store in West Smyrna and took six iPhone 8 phones without paying for them.

If you have any more information about this theft, give Smyrna Police a call: 615-267-5146