Smyrna police searching for suspects in homicide case

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police Department is asking for help with a homicide investigation that took place on Saturday, February 29, 2019.

According to authorities, the call came in for the 700 block of Bridgewater Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered two deceased individuals. The victims were identified as 40-year-old Andrew Geerts and 43-year-old Melissa Nale.

Police are now investigating this as a homicide.

If anyone has information on this case call police at (615)267-5434.