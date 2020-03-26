Smyrna Police searching for 17-year-old runaway

SMYRNA,Tenn. (WKRN) -Smyrna Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old runaway, Tia Stevison and is asking the public for help locating her.

According to reports, on March 16th, 2020, Tia Stevison ran away from her home in Smyrna, Tennessee. She is approximately 5’7”, 155 pounds, and was last seen climbing out of the window of her apartment building.

Police say her mode of travel is unknown. Tia is known to frequent areas surrounding Smyrna, including Murfreesboro and Nashville.

If you have had any contact with this juvenile or have any information concerning her whereabouts, please call the Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644.