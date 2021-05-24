Smyrna Police search for vehicle involved in aggravated robbery

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police are searching for a vehicle reportedly involved in an aggravated burglary.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Bolton Drive in Smyrna. The passenger of the vehicle went into the victim’s home and stole several items.

The vehicle is thought to be a silver Chrysler Sebring. It may have damage to both the front and rear end. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hannah with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

No other information was immediately released.