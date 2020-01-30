Smyrna Police search for theft suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual responsible for a theft at Target.

According to authorities, on January 9, 2020, the suspect entered the Target store located at 803 Industrial Drive in Smyrna. The man removed household goods, camping equipment, and fishing equipment from the shelves and walked out of the store, past all points of sale, without paying for the merchandise. He left the area in a beige Pontiac van.

Courtesy of Smyrna Police Department

Anyone who may know the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department (615)-267-5434