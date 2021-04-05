Smyrna police search for suspects involved in travel trailer theft

SPD searching or suspects involved in the theft of a travel trailer, Courtesy Smyrna Police

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police have asked for the public’s help in locating the suspects who stole a travel trailer.

According to a press release, the crime happened in the early morning on March 22, 2021 in the EZ storage lot in the 1100 block of Courier Place in Smyrna.

Police said two unidentified males broke into the lot and stole a Sunset travel trailer, which is worth about $30,000.

The suspects were driving an early model four-door, white GMC Yukon.

During the theft, police said a large dog was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call 615-267-5455.