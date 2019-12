SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN)– Smyrna police are looking for a man who was seen circling around daycare centers on December 18th.

Smyrna police say he stole purses and wallets that were inside vehicles parked at the daycare centers.

Now, they say this person is using the stolen credit/debit cards at Kroger.

Anyone with more information should call Smyrna police.

