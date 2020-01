SMYRNA.Tenn. (WKRN) —Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person responsible for an attempted break-in.

They say this happened on January 26th around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Wolverine Trail in Smyrna.

The person tried to break in to a storage unit for 30 minutes, but was unsuccessful.

If you recognize this person, call Smyrna police.