Smyrna police officers host annual ‘kids and cops’ event

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police officers served as Santa’s elves Saturday morning.

The officers were up early to help with this year’s ‘Kids and Cops’ shopping event at the Smyrna Walmart.

Fundraising efforts from the Stones River Fraternal Order, Lodge 89, provided Christmas to 83 children and their families.





The annual ‘Kids and Cops’ event

Kids ranging from infants to teenagers were welcomed to shop for their favorite toys and items.

Volunteers from the Citizens Police academy, lions club, and Lifepoint Church helped.

The FOP holds various fundraisers throughout the year such as a dodgeball tourney in may to make this event possible.